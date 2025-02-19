Left Menu

Wave of Death Sentences: Courts Deliver Justice for Heinous Crimes in West Bengal

In West Bengal, six individuals have received death sentences for sexually assaulting and murdering girls in recent months. These severe penalties aim to deter such crimes, with convictions carried out swiftly under the 'rarest of the rare' category. The state's commitment to justice reflects zero tolerance for crimes against women and children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-02-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 10:36 IST
Mamata Banerjee Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A resurgence of capital punishments has emerged in West Bengal with six individuals sentenced to death over the past half-year for gruesome incidents of rape and murder involving minors.

These convictions, under the 'rarest of the rare' category, are part of a broader state effort to crack down on violent crimes against women and children. The judgements were delivered rapidly, with some executions occurring in under a year, underscoring West Bengal's commitment to swift justice.

The state's leadership, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has publicly advocated for harsh penalties, arguing that such measures deter potential offenders and ensure the safety of vulnerable populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

