Wave of Death Sentences: Courts Deliver Justice for Heinous Crimes in West Bengal

A resurgence of capital punishments has emerged in West Bengal with six individuals sentenced to death over the past half-year for gruesome incidents of rape and murder involving minors.

These convictions, under the 'rarest of the rare' category, are part of a broader state effort to crack down on violent crimes against women and children. The judgements were delivered rapidly, with some executions occurring in under a year, underscoring West Bengal's commitment to swift justice.

The state's leadership, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has publicly advocated for harsh penalties, arguing that such measures deter potential offenders and ensure the safety of vulnerable populations.

