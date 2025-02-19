Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on Spy Network Leaking Naval Secrets to Pakistan

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended three men for allegedly leaking sensitive information about Indian naval bases to Pakistan operatives. Among the latest arrests are individuals in Karnataka and Kerala, joining others charged in a case dating back to January 2021. The investigation continues.

  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reportedly apprehended three individuals implicated in an espionage network, leaking sensitive information about Indian naval establishments to operatives based in Pakistan. These arrests form part of a broader anti-terror investigation aiming to unveil and disrupt espionage activities.

The detainees, identified as Vethan Laxman Tandel, Akshay Ravi Naik, and Abhilash P A, were apprehended from Uttara Kannada district, Karnataka, and Kochi, Kerala. According to the NIA’s report, they were in communication with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) via social media platforms, trading critical information for financial incentives.

This recent development brings the total arrests in the case to eight. The investigation, originally initiated by Andhra Pradesh's Counter Intelligence Cell in January 2021, was taken over by the NIA in June 2023. The agency continues to probe the conspiracy, which involves both detained and absconding operatives, such as Pakistan national Meer Balaj Khan and other associates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

