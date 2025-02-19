Supreme Court Directs Mullaperiyar Dam Panel to Address Tamil Nadu's Concerns

The Supreme Court has mandated the fresh committee overseeing the Mullaperiyar Dam's safety to investigate concerns brought up by Tamil Nadu regarding repair and maintenance. This directive comes as the court seeks to mediate ongoing disputes between the states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The bench, led by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, advised that negotiations should be swift, proposing that amicability could resolve the inter-state issues more effectively than litigation.

Reports of pending cases at the Supreme Court, motivated by differing state positions on the dam's integrity and operational safety, highlight its significance as a lifeline for districts in Tamil Nadu, despite Kerala's safety apprehensions.

