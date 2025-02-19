Left Menu

Supreme Court Directs Mullaperiyar Dam Panel to Address Tamil Nadu's Concerns

The Supreme Court has directed the newly-constituted panel overseeing the Mullaperiyar Dam's safety to address repair and maintenance issues raised by Tamil Nadu. The court urged amicable resolutions between Tamil Nadu and Kerala, while noting continued litigation over the dam's safety and water management, critical for Tamil Nadu's districts.

New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 16:13 IST
  India
  • India

The Supreme Court has mandated the fresh committee overseeing the Mullaperiyar Dam's safety to investigate concerns brought up by Tamil Nadu regarding repair and maintenance. This directive comes as the court seeks to mediate ongoing disputes between the states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The bench, led by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, advised that negotiations should be swift, proposing that amicability could resolve the inter-state issues more effectively than litigation.

Reports of pending cases at the Supreme Court, motivated by differing state positions on the dam's integrity and operational safety, highlight its significance as a lifeline for districts in Tamil Nadu, despite Kerala's safety apprehensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

