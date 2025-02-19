Trump Group Sues Brazilian Justice in US Court

The Trump Media & Technology Group has initiated a lawsuit against Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes in a U.S. federal court located in Florida. The report surfaced in the New York Times.

Accompanied by video-sharing platform Rumble, the lawsuit claims that Justice de Moraes unlawfully curtailed political discourse, which both parties view as a violation of fundamental rights.

This legal battle highlights ongoing tensions regarding freedom of speech and political expression in digital media, challenging international jurisdiction boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)