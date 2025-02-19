Left Menu

ICAI Cracks Down: Over 1,000 Chartered Accountants Held Guilty

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has disciplined individuals in 241 cases over the past year. The body, with more than four lakh members, has revoked chartered accountants' licenses for 15 days to 5 years and imposed fines ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 5 lakh.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has taken disciplinary action against individuals in 241 cases over the past year, as part of its ongoing effort to maintain professional standards among its members.

The punishments, which vary from temporary removal of the concerned chartered accountant's name from the rolls to fines of up to Rs 5 lakh, highlight ICAI's commitment to upholding ethical conduct.

ICAI President Charanjot Singh Nanda emphasized the institute's resolve to strengthen its disciplinary framework. Since 2007, 1,072 members have been found guilty of misconduct, following thorough inquiries by the Board of Discipline and Disciplinary Committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

