Court Dismisses Defamation Case Against AAP's Bhardwaj
A Delhi court has dismissed a criminal defamation complaint against AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj due to a delay in filing. The complaint by BJP's Suraj Bhan Chauhan argued defamation occurred in 2018. However, the court cited the three-year limitation period, and no justifiable ground was provided for the delay.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court has dismissed the criminal defamation complaint filed against AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj. The decision was based on the delay in filing the case, as highlighted by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal.
The complaint, initiated by BJP's Suraj Bhan Chauhan, alleged that Bhardwaj defamed him in September 2018 by claiming an FIR was lodged against Chauhan. This was mentioned during a press conference.
The court noted the statute of limitations for such cases is three years, and Chauhan did not present any valid reasons to justify the overdue filing. Judge Mittal, therefore, dismissed the application, emphasizing insufficient grounds for condonation of the delay.
