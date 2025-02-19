Court Dismisses Defamation Case Against AAP's Bhardwaj

A Delhi court has dismissed the criminal defamation complaint filed against AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj. The decision was based on the delay in filing the case, as highlighted by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal.

The complaint, initiated by BJP's Suraj Bhan Chauhan, alleged that Bhardwaj defamed him in September 2018 by claiming an FIR was lodged against Chauhan. This was mentioned during a press conference.

The court noted the statute of limitations for such cases is three years, and Chauhan did not present any valid reasons to justify the overdue filing. Judge Mittal, therefore, dismissed the application, emphasizing insufficient grounds for condonation of the delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)