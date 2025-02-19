Left Menu

Intense Encounter in Balaghat: Four Naxalites Killed in Police Operation

In a decisive encounter, four Naxalites, including three women, were killed in Balaghat district, Madhya Pradesh. The operation, involving the state's Hawk Force and local police, took place in a forested area near Ronda Forest Camp. Weapons were seized, and efforts to track remaining Naxalites continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balaghat | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:08 IST
In a significant encounter, security forces in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district neutralized four Naxalites, including three women, on Wednesday. The operation was carried out by the state police's Hawk Force in conjunction with local teams, highlighting the ongoing struggle against Naxalite insurgency in the region.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Dabar stated that the gun battle occurred in a forest area approximately 90 kilometers from the district headquarters, near the Ronda Forest Camp in the Supkhar Forest Range. The police's concerted efforts underline the challenges faced in maintaining security in border areas shared with Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

Officials reported recovering an array of weapons, including an INSAS rifle, an SLR, and a .303 rifle from the scene. As identification of the deceased is underway, police teams remain engaged in combing operations to apprehend any remaining Naxalites who have fled into the dense forest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

