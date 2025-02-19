Lebanon's Stand Against Israeli Occupation

In a crucial meeting, Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun impressed upon U.S. national security adviser Mike Waltz the need to conclude Israeli occupation in Lebanon and fulfill the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement with Israel.

While Israeli forces have vacated most of the south, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced that Israel would retain control of five security-essential regions.

The Lebanese presidency maintains that any remaining Israeli presence equates to occupation, with Lebanon and Israel at odds over delays in the withdrawal process initially slated for completion by January 26 but now extended to February 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)