Lebanon's Stand Against Israeli Occupation
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun discussed the urgency of ending Israeli occupation and completing a ceasefire agreement with U.S. national security adviser Mike Waltz. Despite Israel's withdrawal from most of south Lebanon, controversy remains over five strategic points. Lebanon views any Israeli presence as occupation, amid accusations from both sides over delays.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:41 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a crucial meeting, Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun impressed upon U.S. national security adviser Mike Waltz the need to conclude Israeli occupation in Lebanon and fulfill the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement with Israel.
While Israeli forces have vacated most of the south, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced that Israel would retain control of five security-essential regions.
The Lebanese presidency maintains that any remaining Israeli presence equates to occupation, with Lebanon and Israel at odds over delays in the withdrawal process initially slated for completion by January 26 but now extended to February 18.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Netanyahu's Diplomatic Tightrope: Balancing Ceasefires and Alliances in Washington
Israel's Diplomatic Mission to Doha: Unveiling the Next Steps in Gaza Ceasefire Dialogue
Palestinian Prisoners Freed: First Transfer to Turkey Under Ceasefire Deal
Israel's Path to Ceasefire Progress in Qatar Discussions
Ceasefire Talks: Next Steps in Gaza Peace Process