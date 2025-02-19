Left Menu

GDA Issues Ultimatum for Mosque Demolition in Gorakhpur

The Gorakhpur Development Authority has ordered the demolition of a mosque built on municipal land within 15 days. The mosque trustees have challenged the order, but officials warn that failure to comply will result in forced demolition. Disputes over land ownership and permits continue to unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 19-02-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 20:04 IST
GDA Issues Ultimatum for Mosque Demolition in Gorakhpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA) has directed the demolition of a mosque within a 15-day period, citing its unauthorized construction on municipal land. The mosque trustees have contested this order, seeking intervention from the commissioner's court, which has yet to issue a decision.

In a notice dated February 15, the GDA explicitly mentions the absence of an approved construction map. Vice Chairman Anand Vardhan emphasized that the mosque's builders had ignored repeated warnings, prompting this drastic measure. Should the trustees fail to act, the GDA is prepared to demolish the mosque and charge them for the associated costs.

Officials highlight the long-standing issue of encroachment on this land, noting prior attempts to clear the area, including the removal of several residential and commercial units in early 2024. Despite partial demolition attempts, debates continue over the legality of the mosque's construction and land use.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025