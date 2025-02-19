GDA Issues Ultimatum for Mosque Demolition in Gorakhpur
The Gorakhpur Development Authority has ordered the demolition of a mosque built on municipal land within 15 days. The mosque trustees have challenged the order, but officials warn that failure to comply will result in forced demolition. Disputes over land ownership and permits continue to unfold.
The Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA) has directed the demolition of a mosque within a 15-day period, citing its unauthorized construction on municipal land. The mosque trustees have contested this order, seeking intervention from the commissioner's court, which has yet to issue a decision.
In a notice dated February 15, the GDA explicitly mentions the absence of an approved construction map. Vice Chairman Anand Vardhan emphasized that the mosque's builders had ignored repeated warnings, prompting this drastic measure. Should the trustees fail to act, the GDA is prepared to demolish the mosque and charge them for the associated costs.
Officials highlight the long-standing issue of encroachment on this land, noting prior attempts to clear the area, including the removal of several residential and commercial units in early 2024. Despite partial demolition attempts, debates continue over the legality of the mosque's construction and land use.
