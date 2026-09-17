Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Vishwakarma Puja, Extends Birthday Wishes to PM Modi

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commemorated Vishwakarma Puja at the Vishwakarma Panchayat Temple in Gorakhpur, where he extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi Adityanath addressed the gathering, underscoring the significance of the day as it coincided with both the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma and Prime Minister Modi's birthday, lauding Modi as the 'architect of New India.' From the holy land of Baba Gorakhnath, he sent his fervent prayers for the Prime Minister's health and envisioned a prosperous New India.

Highlighting Lord Vishwakarma's importance to artisans and craftsmen, Yogi emphasized the deity's role in India's cultural tradition. Meanwhile, his social media post noted the support and facilities being extended to artisans and craftsmen under Modi's leadership, transforming their futures.