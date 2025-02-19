NDRF Enhances Readiness for Maha Kumbh with Advanced Rescue Training
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has trained 1,300 boatmen in water rescue techniques for the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh. NDRF Director General Piyush Anand emphasized collaboration with state forces and equipment upgrades. NDRF's strategic deployment has effectively handled six incidents during the event without casualties.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has stepped up its preparedness for the Maha Kumbh event in Uttar Pradesh by training around 1,300 boatmen in essential water rescue techniques, according to Force Chief Piyush Anand.
In a statement during a workshop focused on 'Enhancing response capabilities in chemical disaster-2025', Anand revealed that the NDRF is actively collaborating with state disaster forces to refine training in disaster response. He highlighted ongoing evaluations of specialized equipment for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear operations.
The NDRF has successfully managed six boat capsize situations at the Maha Kumbh with no fatalities. The force has also upgraded its speed boats from 30 to 40 horsepower engines, ensuring readiness and efficiency in emergency situations.
