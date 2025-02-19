Left Menu

Vardanyan's Hunger Strike: A Protest Against 'Judicial Farce'

Ruben Vardanyan, an ex-official from Nagorno-Karabakh, initiates a hunger strike against his trial in Baku. Arrested in 2023 after Azerbaijan's capture of the region, Vardanyan faces numerous charges. He claims inadequate trial preparation time and no proper language support as he contests the charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 20:33 IST
Ruben Vardanyan, who previously held a high-ranking position in the ethnic Armenian administration of Nagorno-Karabakh, has announced a second hunger strike. This comes as a protest against what he terms a 'judicial farce' during his criminal trial in Baku, following Azerbaijan's 2023 retake of the disputed region.

Detained in September 2023 while trying to cross into Armenia, Vardanyan, a billionaire banker, is on trial facing charges like terrorism which could result in life imprisonment. His indictment review has been hindered by language barriers, leading to claims of unfair trial conditions by his legal team.

Vardanyan's health is at risk as he continues to protest his treatment and the trial process, with limited access granted to media and international observers. His family remains hopeful for a resolution soon, emphasizing the need for fair legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

