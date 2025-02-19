Vardanyan's Hunger Strike: A Protest Against 'Judicial Farce'

Ruben Vardanyan, who previously held a high-ranking position in the ethnic Armenian administration of Nagorno-Karabakh, has announced a second hunger strike. This comes as a protest against what he terms a 'judicial farce' during his criminal trial in Baku, following Azerbaijan's 2023 retake of the disputed region.

Detained in September 2023 while trying to cross into Armenia, Vardanyan, a billionaire banker, is on trial facing charges like terrorism which could result in life imprisonment. His indictment review has been hindered by language barriers, leading to claims of unfair trial conditions by his legal team.

Vardanyan's health is at risk as he continues to protest his treatment and the trial process, with limited access granted to media and international observers. His family remains hopeful for a resolution soon, emphasizing the need for fair legal proceedings.

