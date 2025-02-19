Florence Cracks Down on Keyboxes to Curb Over-Tourism

Florence's efforts to tackle over-tourism have taken a new turn with the local government's recent directive. By February 25, property owners must remove self check-in keyboxes, a popular feature among rental companies like Airbnb. These keyboxes, which facilitate easier and quicker check-ins, have been criticized for their aesthetic impact and potential security risks.

Florence Mayor Sara Funaro announced on local television the city's commitment to enforcing this new regulation. Non-compliance will result in fines up to 400 euros as city inspectors begin monitoring and removing unapproved keyboxes. This move aligns with similar actions taken by Rome and Venice, where tourism has strained local housing markets and economy.

The initiative has garnered support from local advocacy groups such as 'Let's Save Florence to Live In It.' Led by spokesperson Massimo Torelli, the group has been vocally opposed to the proliferation of rental accommodations that they say threaten the city's cultural fabric. The hope is to reduce short-stay apartments significantly, thus availing more housing for residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)