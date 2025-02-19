Left Menu

Security Scuffle: Union Minister Bittu's Clash at Punjab CM's Residence

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu accused Chandigarh police of misconduct following a heated altercation outside Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence. Bittu, denied a meeting with Mann, alleged verbal and physical abuse by police. He demanded action against involved officers and questioned FIRs against his supporters.

Updated: 19-02-2025 20:51 IST



The altercation sparked accusations of verbal and physical abuse against the police, and Bittu demanded accountability for their actions.

Expressing distress, Bittu insisted that the behavior was unacceptable and vowed to pursue legal action, stating his attempts to liaise with the chief minister were stonewalled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

