Security Scuffle: Union Minister Bittu's Clash at Punjab CM's Residence
Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu accused Chandigarh police of misconduct following a heated altercation outside Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence. Bittu, denied a meeting with Mann, alleged verbal and physical abuse by police. He demanded action against involved officers and questioned FIRs against his supporters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-02-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 20:51 IST
- India
Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu claimed misconduct by Chandigarh police during a confrontation outside Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence. Bittu, who sought a meeting over FIRs against his supporters, faced unyielding officers.
The altercation sparked accusations of verbal and physical abuse against the police, and Bittu demanded accountability for their actions.
Expressing distress, Bittu insisted that the behavior was unacceptable and vowed to pursue legal action, stating his attempts to liaise with the chief minister were stonewalled.
(With inputs from agencies.)
