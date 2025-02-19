High-Tech Heist: Car Theft Ring Busted in Multi-State Operation

In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement authorities dismantled a high-tech car theft ring that operated across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. Police officials reported the recovery of four stolen vehicles and a variety of sophisticated tools used in disabling security systems and creating duplicate keys.

The gang, led by Mehtab, a notorious figure with a history of 36 criminal cases, employed advanced technology to target cars based on pre-existing demands. Their operations were interrupted when two key members, Mehtab and Faisal, were apprehended after a meticulously planned police trap in the Narela Industrial Area.

Authorities seized an array of tools, including an Autel key programming machine, scanners, and lock sets, during the arrests. The investigation unveiled how the gang modified identification numbers before reselling the stolen vehicles. Police have secured a seven-day custody remand for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)