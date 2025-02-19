BCI Challenges Advocates Amendment Bill: A Fight for Legal Autonomy

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has expressed strong opposition to the Centre's draft Advocates Amendment Bill, 2025. In a formal submission on Wednesday, the body outlined its concerns, stating the bill, if enacted as is, could have severe consequences on the legal profession's integrity and autonomy.

BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, in a letter to Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, criticized the alterations made in the draft by ministry officials. Mishra emphasized that the proposed amendments risk damaging the fundamental independence of India's legal sector, warning of nationwide protests should the bill proceed unchanged.

The Council has requested a meeting with the law minister to discuss the draft further, emphasizing the need to amend the bill to both safeguarding the profession's interests and serving the public effectively. The bill proposes significant changes to the definitions surrounding legal practitioners and law graduates.

(With inputs from agencies.)