Police Capture Third Suspect in Gwalior Kidnapping Case

In a dramatic encounter in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, police apprehended the third suspect involved in the kidnapping of a six-year-old boy. The incident, which shocked the community, occurred when two men on motorcycles abducted the child after assaulting his mother with chilli powder.

The young boy, son of a businessman, was on his way to school when he was seized. Thanks to swift police action, he was found unharmed, abandoned in a village in the neighboring Morena district, just 14 hours after the abduction.

The Gwalior police, following a tip-off, engaged with one of the accused, Bhola Gurjar, who opened fire before being shot in the leg. Gurjar and two other suspects, Monu Gurjar and Bhura Gurjar, are now in custody. They reportedly intended to demand a Rs 1 crore ransom before abandoning the plan due to intense police surveillance.

(With inputs from agencies.)