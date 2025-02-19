Left Menu

Police Capture Third Suspect in Gwalior Kidnapping Case

Police in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior arrested a third suspect linked to the kidnapping of a six-year-old boy after an encounter. The child was abducted by motorcycle-borne men who attacked his mother with chilli powder. The boy was later found abandoned in a neighboring district. The suspects intended to demand a Rs 1 crore ransom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 19-02-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 22:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic encounter in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, police apprehended the third suspect involved in the kidnapping of a six-year-old boy. The incident, which shocked the community, occurred when two men on motorcycles abducted the child after assaulting his mother with chilli powder.

The young boy, son of a businessman, was on his way to school when he was seized. Thanks to swift police action, he was found unharmed, abandoned in a village in the neighboring Morena district, just 14 hours after the abduction.

The Gwalior police, following a tip-off, engaged with one of the accused, Bhola Gurjar, who opened fire before being shot in the leg. Gurjar and two other suspects, Monu Gurjar and Bhura Gurjar, are now in custody. They reportedly intended to demand a Rs 1 crore ransom before abandoning the plan due to intense police surveillance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

