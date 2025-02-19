Lokayukta Clears Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in MUDA Land Allotment Scandal

The Lokayukta police investigating the MUDA site allotment scandal declared that there wasn't sufficient evidence to support the allegations against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife, Parvathi. On Wednesday, officials reported to have submitted their conclusions to the High Court.

Opposition Leader R Ashoka criticized the report, labeling it predictable, while activist Snehamayi Krishna accused officials of bias, suggesting that only those who have 'sold their conscience' could produce such an outcome. The report comes amidst allegations that MUDA allotted compensatory plots in prime Mysuru real estate to Parvathi without legitimate title.

Despite the current findings, further inquiries concerning MUDA's practices are ongoing, with the Lokayukta police expected to submit another report detailing any new revelations. The case underscores concerns about procedural integrity and accountability in land allocations, with calls for a CBI investigation to ensure impartiality.

