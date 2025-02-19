Left Menu

Brazil's Democracy at Crossroads: Bolsonaro's Trial Begins

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva affirms that his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, and 33 others charged with attempting to overthrow the government will have the right to defend themselves. Prosecutor General Paulo Gonet has charged the accused with plotting to undermine the nation's democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 19-02-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 22:37 IST
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil's democratic values face a critical test as President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva assured the public that former leader Jair Bolsonaro, along with 33 others accused of plotting a government takeover, will be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges were filed by Prosecutor General Paulo Gonet, targeting Bolsonaro's alleged conspiracy to disrupt the country's democratic framework.

At a press conference, Lula highlighted the seriousness of the accusations, indicating that Bolsonaro and his associates have the opportunity to clear their names. "If they prove that they did not try to overthrow the government or harm its officials, they could go free," stated the president.

The case, fueled by evidence provided by the federal police, involves not only Bolsonaro but also his running mate, General Walter Braga Netto, and other high-ranking military officials. The trial's outcome holds potential implications for Brazil's political landscape and democratic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

