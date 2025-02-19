ICRC Urges Respectful Protocols Amid Hostage Body Releases
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has called for respect and privacy in the handling of hostage body releases from Gaza, highlighting concerns over public ceremonies criticized by the United Nations. The ICRC defends its role amidst critiques, emphasizing dignified transfer conditions.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has appealed for the dignified and private handling of hostage bodies anticipated to be returned from Gaza under the latest ceasefire agreement.
The upcoming transfer, scheduled for Thursday, is expected to include the bodies of four hostages, among them two children and their mother from the Bibas family, who have become emblematic of the trauma following the October 7 attacks. The ICRC emphasized that any form of degrading treatment during these release operations is unacceptable.
Previous Hamas-directed releases have been marked by large public ceremonies amidst war-torn surroundings, drawing criticism from entities like the United Nations, which condemned the public display of hostages. As the neutral facilitator in charge of the release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners, the ICRC has reiterated calls for better conduct and defended itself against critiques, including allegations of acting as a "ride-share" service, maintaining that its focus is on ensuring safe and dignified transfers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
