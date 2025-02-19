Left Menu

ICRC Urges Respectful Protocols Amid Hostage Body Releases

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has called for respect and privacy in the handling of hostage body releases from Gaza, highlighting concerns over public ceremonies criticized by the United Nations. The ICRC defends its role amidst critiques, emphasizing dignified transfer conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 22:49 IST
ICRC Urges Respectful Protocols Amid Hostage Body Releases

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has appealed for the dignified and private handling of hostage bodies anticipated to be returned from Gaza under the latest ceasefire agreement.

The upcoming transfer, scheduled for Thursday, is expected to include the bodies of four hostages, among them two children and their mother from the Bibas family, who have become emblematic of the trauma following the October 7 attacks. The ICRC emphasized that any form of degrading treatment during these release operations is unacceptable.

Previous Hamas-directed releases have been marked by large public ceremonies amidst war-torn surroundings, drawing criticism from entities like the United Nations, which condemned the public display of hostages. As the neutral facilitator in charge of the release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners, the ICRC has reiterated calls for better conduct and defended itself against critiques, including allegations of acting as a "ride-share" service, maintaining that its focus is on ensuring safe and dignified transfers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025