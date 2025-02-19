U.S. Treasury Secretary Skips Crucial G20 Summit Amid Rising U.S.-South Africa Tensions

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's absence from next week's G20 meeting in Cape Town raises questions amid simmering tensions between the U.S. and South Africa. Bessent will join a growing list of U.S. officials opting out of high-profile engagements, as reported by the New York Times citing inside sources.

Controversy erupted when President Trump openly criticized South Africa's land policies, accusing the nation of unfair land confiscation practices. The remarks have led to strained relations between the two countries, already affecting planned diplomatic interactions.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also pulled out of a previously scheduled G20 foreign ministers meeting. These diplomatic withdrawals occur as South Africa is set to assume the G20 presidency from December 2024 to November 2025. The U.S. Treasury has yet to comment on Bessent's decision, as tension escalates.

(With inputs from agencies.)