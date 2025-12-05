Diplomatic Tensions: Russia and U.S. Discuss Ukraine Peace Plan

The Kremlin announced progress in ongoing peace talks with the United States concerning the Ukraine conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in extensive discussions with two U.S. envoys, addressing aspects of a proposed peace plan.

Despite some agreements, President Putin reiterated Russia's insistence on securing control over Ukraine's Donbas region, warning of military action if diplomatic efforts falter. U.S. President Donald Trump described the talks as promising yet uncertain.

While Moscow expresses a commitment to diplomacy, it retains the option of achieving its objectives through force. Meanwhile, Ukraine, desiring an immediate ceasefire, remains wary of a potential deal that might compromise its security.

(With inputs from agencies.)