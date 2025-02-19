Left Menu

Mystery Surrounding Dalit Laborer's Death Sparks Outrage

The body of a 36-year-old Dalit laborer, Shiv Prakash Kori, was discovered hanging from a tree, leading to protests over alleged foul play. Family members criticized police inaction, prompting a forensic investigation. Authorities engaged with the family, while protests disrupted traffic as demands for justice intensified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 19-02-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 23:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 36-year-old Dalit laborer, Shiv Prakash Kori, was found dead, hanging from a tree, igniting protests and allegations of murder among family members and locals.

Police initiated an investigation after recovering Kori's body near Mallupur village, while a forensic team examined the scene for evidence. Relatives accused the authorities of inaction after filing a complaint.

Tensions rose as Kori's family and locals staged a protest, blocking the Amethi-Durgapur road to demand justice, until officials assured them of a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

