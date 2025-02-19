Mystery Explosions Rock Mediterranean Oil Tankers

In a series of mysterious incidents, three oil tankers have been damaged by unexplained blasts across the Mediterranean over the last month, according to shipping and security sources. These events mark the first instances of blast damage to non-military vessels in the central Mediterranean in decades.

One incident involved the Greek-operated crude oil tanker Seajewel, which suffered a significant explosion below its waterline while anchored in northern Italy. A subsequent blast occurred shortly after on the same vessel, prompting Italian prosecutors to launch an investigation.

Additional affected vessels included Seacharm, also operated by Thenamaris, damaged near Turkey, and the Grace Ferrum, which required salvage off Libya. All ships had recently visited Russian ports, and a prior explosion sunk the Russian cargo ship Ursa Major off Spain, spotlighting growing security concerns within the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)