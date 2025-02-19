Uttar Pradesh Police Cracks Down on Objectionable Kumbh Videos

The Uttar Pradesh Police have registered cases against two social media accounts for allegedly posting and selling objectionable videos of women pilgrims at the Maha Kumbh. This move comes amid a crackdown on misleading and offensive content initiated by Uttar Pradesh police chief Prashant Kumar.

A police statement revealed that certain platforms were found uploading videos of women bathing and changing clothes at the religious gathering, violating their privacy and dignity. Subsequently, cases were filed at the Kotwali Kumbh Mela police station with legal action underway.

