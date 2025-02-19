Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Police Cracks Down on Objectionable Kumbh Videos

The Uttar Pradesh Police have taken legal action against social media accounts accused of posting and selling objectionable videos of women at the Maha Kumbh. Cases were registered following directives from police chief Prashant Kumar to combat misleading and offensive content. Investigations are ongoing, with legal proceedings initiated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 19-02-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 23:53 IST
Uttar Pradesh Police Cracks Down on Objectionable Kumbh Videos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Police have registered cases against two social media accounts for allegedly posting and selling objectionable videos of women pilgrims at the Maha Kumbh. This move comes amid a crackdown on misleading and offensive content initiated by Uttar Pradesh police chief Prashant Kumar.

A police statement revealed that certain platforms were found uploading videos of women bathing and changing clothes at the religious gathering, violating their privacy and dignity. Subsequently, cases were filed at the Kotwali Kumbh Mela police station with legal action underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025