Uttar Pradesh Police Cracks Down on Objectionable Kumbh Videos
The Uttar Pradesh Police have taken legal action against social media accounts accused of posting and selling objectionable videos of women at the Maha Kumbh. Cases were registered following directives from police chief Prashant Kumar to combat misleading and offensive content. Investigations are ongoing, with legal proceedings initiated.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 19-02-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 23:53 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Police have registered cases against two social media accounts for allegedly posting and selling objectionable videos of women pilgrims at the Maha Kumbh. This move comes amid a crackdown on misleading and offensive content initiated by Uttar Pradesh police chief Prashant Kumar.
A police statement revealed that certain platforms were found uploading videos of women bathing and changing clothes at the religious gathering, violating their privacy and dignity. Subsequently, cases were filed at the Kotwali Kumbh Mela police station with legal action underway.
