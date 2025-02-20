Punjab's Water Dilemma: No Water to Spare

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took a firm stance on Wednesday, stating the state cannot share any water with other states like Haryana and Rajasthan.

Addressing the Ravi Beas Water Tribunal, Mann emphasized the dire water shortage Punjab faces, urging reassessment based on international standards.

He highlighted the overexploitation of Punjab's water resources, critical for irrigation, compared to Haryana, and pressed the tribunal for equitable water distribution.

