Punjab's Water Dilemma: No Water to Spare

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann insisted that the state has no extra water to share with Haryana or Rajasthan. Highlighting a severe shortage, Mann urged the Ravi Beas Water Tribunal to reassess water availability according to international norms. Punjab faces a critical water situation, with depleted river resources affecting irrigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-02-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 00:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took a firm stance on Wednesday, stating the state cannot share any water with other states like Haryana and Rajasthan.

Addressing the Ravi Beas Water Tribunal, Mann emphasized the dire water shortage Punjab faces, urging reassessment based on international standards.

He highlighted the overexploitation of Punjab's water resources, critical for irrigation, compared to Haryana, and pressed the tribunal for equitable water distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

