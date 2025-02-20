Migrants Transferred from Panama City to Darien Jungles Amid Deportation Efforts
A group of migrants deported from the U.S. have been moved from a hotel in Panama City to the Darien jungle region. The relocation is part of a U.S.-Panama agreement to handle deportations. Concerns over the safety and treatment of these migrants have been raised by human rights groups.
In a significant move, a group of migrants deported from the United States was relocated from a hotel in Panama City to the dense and dangerous Darien jungle region, as reported by a lawyer for a migrant family on Wednesday.
According to Susana Sabalza, a Panamanian migration attorney, the displaced migrants included individuals from Afghanistan, China, and several other countries, and were transferred to Meteti in Darien alongside others. This follows an agreement between the U.S. and Panama, allowing the latter to receive deportees from countries refusing U.S. deportation flights.
Human rights organizations have criticized the arrangement, expressing concerns about the potential mistreatment and safety of the migrants, especially if returned to conflict-ridden nations. Moreover, a Chinese migrant reportedly escaped from the hotel, raising further security questions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- migrants
- deportation
- Panama
- US
- Pakistan
- Trump
- diplomatic
- asylum
- shelter
- Darien
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy Advocates for Diplomatic Talks Involving U.S. and Europe to End Ukraine Conflict
Controversial Appointment in Trump's State Department: Darren Beattie Takes New Role
Trump says he wants US to take ownership of Gaza Strip and redevelop it after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere, reports AP.
Trump Proposes Bold Gaza Resettlement Plan, Urges Permanent Migration
Trump's U.N. Critique: Reform, Funding Cuts, and Controversy