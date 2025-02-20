IRS Faces Challenges as Layoffs Loom Amid Tax Season
The IRS is set to lay off 6,700 probationary workers as part of a government-wide directive, potentially straining its capacity during peak tax-filing season. These layoffs are part of a broader federal workforce reduction under President Trump's and Elon Musk's initiatives, with concerns about timely tax processing persisting.
The IRS plans to lay off approximately 6,700 employees this Thursday, a move that may challenge the agency's resource management during the vital tax-filing period. The affected individuals are mainly probationary employees with less than two years of service, who lack the extensive job protections of seasoned staff.
This downsizing stems from a larger federal directive under President Trump and Elon Musk to curtail government bureaucracy. The IRS, however, has adopted a measured approach to ensure essential operations continue during the crucial tax period. Around 6,600 probationary workers will remain, focusing on customer service and taxpayer advocacy activities.
Concerns persist among senior IRS officials about the potential impact on timely return processing, as the agency handles substantial workloads post the April 15 filing deadline. The layoffs span a variety of roles, severely impacting regions like New York, California, Georgia, and Tennessee.
