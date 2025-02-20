IRS Faces Challenges as Layoffs Loom Amid Tax Season

The IRS plans to lay off approximately 6,700 employees this Thursday, a move that may challenge the agency's resource management during the vital tax-filing period. The affected individuals are mainly probationary employees with less than two years of service, who lack the extensive job protections of seasoned staff.

This downsizing stems from a larger federal directive under President Trump and Elon Musk to curtail government bureaucracy. The IRS, however, has adopted a measured approach to ensure essential operations continue during the crucial tax period. Around 6,600 probationary workers will remain, focusing on customer service and taxpayer advocacy activities.

Concerns persist among senior IRS officials about the potential impact on timely return processing, as the agency handles substantial workloads post the April 15 filing deadline. The layoffs span a variety of roles, severely impacting regions like New York, California, Georgia, and Tennessee.

(With inputs from agencies.)