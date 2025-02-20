Left Menu

IRS Faces Challenges as Layoffs Loom Amid Tax Season

The IRS is set to lay off 6,700 probationary workers as part of a government-wide directive, potentially straining its capacity during peak tax-filing season. These layoffs are part of a broader federal workforce reduction under President Trump's and Elon Musk's initiatives, with concerns about timely tax processing persisting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 04:41 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 04:41 IST
IRS Faces Challenges as Layoffs Loom Amid Tax Season

The IRS plans to lay off approximately 6,700 employees this Thursday, a move that may challenge the agency's resource management during the vital tax-filing period. The affected individuals are mainly probationary employees with less than two years of service, who lack the extensive job protections of seasoned staff.

This downsizing stems from a larger federal directive under President Trump and Elon Musk to curtail government bureaucracy. The IRS, however, has adopted a measured approach to ensure essential operations continue during the crucial tax period. Around 6,600 probationary workers will remain, focusing on customer service and taxpayer advocacy activities.

Concerns persist among senior IRS officials about the potential impact on timely return processing, as the agency handles substantial workloads post the April 15 filing deadline. The layoffs span a variety of roles, severely impacting regions like New York, California, Georgia, and Tennessee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025