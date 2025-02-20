Controversy and Corruption: The Tragic Demise of a Whistleblower

In a tragic turn of events, Rajalingamurthy, who boldly challenged former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over alleged corruption in the Medigadda barrage construction, was found murdered in Jayashankar Bhupalpally town. Police have denied political motives, attributing the crime to a land dispute. A thorough investigation is underway.

According to the police report, two unidentified individuals ambushed Rajalingamurthy while he was traveling on his motorcycle, stabbing him fatally. He succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital. The murder, occurring around 7:30 pm on Wednesday, has sparked an intensive probe into the circumstances and motives involved.

Previously, Rajalingamurthy had filed a private complaint in court in October 2023, seeking legal action against K Chandrasekhar Rao and others after structural issues emerged in the Medigadda barrage. The Telangana High Court had intervened last December to suspend proceedings related to these allegations—a move which now sits under a dark light given recent events.

(With inputs from agencies.)