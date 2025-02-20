Deportation Dilemma: Migrants' Uncertain Journey Through Panama

A cohort of nearly 100 deported migrants has been relocated by Panama's government from a hotel in the capital to the remote Darien jungle. This move follows the United States' recent deportations, revealing continuing challenges in international migration management.

The relocation comes under the aegis of Panama's arrangement with the U.S. This agreement addresses complexities in returning migrants to home countries that have strained diplomatic ties with the U.S. Human rights organizations have voiced concerns over the safety of these migrants, particularly those from conflict-ridden nations.

Among those relocated are families seeking asylum in Panama or other sympathetic countries. Migration lawyer Susana Sabalza, advocating for one such family, underscores the dire consequences of returning to their homeland. In this unfolding crisis, the plight of migrants remains a significant humanitarian concern.

