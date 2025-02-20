Deportation Dilemma: Migrants' Uncertain Journey Through Panama
Approximately 100 deported migrants have been relocated from a Panama City hotel to the Darien jungle. The initiative, part of the U.S. and Panama agreement, aims to manage migrants whose countries won't accept deportees. Human rights advocates express concerns over potential mistreatment and safety in war-torn origins.
A cohort of nearly 100 deported migrants has been relocated by Panama's government from a hotel in the capital to the remote Darien jungle. This move follows the United States' recent deportations, revealing continuing challenges in international migration management.
The relocation comes under the aegis of Panama's arrangement with the U.S. This agreement addresses complexities in returning migrants to home countries that have strained diplomatic ties with the U.S. Human rights organizations have voiced concerns over the safety of these migrants, particularly those from conflict-ridden nations.
Among those relocated are families seeking asylum in Panama or other sympathetic countries. Migration lawyer Susana Sabalza, advocating for one such family, underscores the dire consequences of returning to their homeland. In this unfolding crisis, the plight of migrants remains a significant humanitarian concern.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Withdraws from UN Human Rights and Cultural Bodies Citing Bias
Controversy Surrounds Gaza Proposal: Human Rights Concerns Raised
Human Rights Concerns Raised as Deportees Return in Shackles
Congress MP Highlights Diplomatic Concerns Over U.S. Deportations of Indian Nationals
Human Rights Commission Demands Transparent Probe in Police Assault Case