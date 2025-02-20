Left Menu

Deportation Dilemma: Migrants' Uncertain Journey Through Panama

Approximately 100 deported migrants have been relocated from a Panama City hotel to the Darien jungle. The initiative, part of the U.S. and Panama agreement, aims to manage migrants whose countries won't accept deportees. Human rights advocates express concerns over potential mistreatment and safety in war-torn origins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 09:35 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 09:35 IST
Deportation Dilemma: Migrants' Uncertain Journey Through Panama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A cohort of nearly 100 deported migrants has been relocated by Panama's government from a hotel in the capital to the remote Darien jungle. This move follows the United States' recent deportations, revealing continuing challenges in international migration management.

The relocation comes under the aegis of Panama's arrangement with the U.S. This agreement addresses complexities in returning migrants to home countries that have strained diplomatic ties with the U.S. Human rights organizations have voiced concerns over the safety of these migrants, particularly those from conflict-ridden nations.

Among those relocated are families seeking asylum in Panama or other sympathetic countries. Migration lawyer Susana Sabalza, advocating for one such family, underscores the dire consequences of returning to their homeland. In this unfolding crisis, the plight of migrants remains a significant humanitarian concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025