Lift Incident Sparks Outrage: Woman Detained for Assaulting Minor

A woman has been detained in Greater Noida for allegedly assaulting a minor boy who objected to her bringing a pet dog into a residential lift. The incident, captured in a viral video, shows the woman dragging the scared boy out of the lift. Police have registered a case.

A woman has been detained in Greater Noida after she allegedly assaulted a minor boy who objected to her bringing her pet dog into a lift at a residential building. The incident occurred on Wednesday in the 12th Avenue Society of Gaur City 2 and has sparked widespread outrage.

A video of the altercation went viral, showing the woman entering the lift with her dog. When the boy, already in the lift, objected, she reportedly dragged him out, ignoring his pleas. Social media and local residents have expressed anger over her actions.

Central Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shakti Mohan Avasthy, confirmed a case has been registered, and the woman has been detained. Residents have demanded justice, criticizing her harsh behavior towards the visibly scared child.

