Rekha Gupta's Ambitious Return: Delhi's New Political Dawn

Rekha Gupta was sworn in as Delhi's Chief Minister, marking BJP's return to power after 26 years. As challenges loom over fulfilling promises, continuing welfare schemes, and addressing pollution, infrastructure, and the Yamuna's cleanliness, the party embarks on a pivotal journey. Meanwhile, Vijender Gupta is poised for the assembly speaker role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 13:24 IST
Rekha Gupta, a new face in Delhi's political arena, has been sworn in as the Chief Minister, marking the first time in 26 years that the BJP has managed to claim the capital's reigns. The ceremony, filled with grandeur, underscores the party's renewed vigour to address longstanding urban challenges.

With substantial electoral promises ahead, the BJP faces the hefty task of maintaining previously implemented welfare schemes. Urgent attention is also required for long-standing issues such as the city's pollution, infrastructure development, and the cleanup of the Yamuna river, which remains a top priority for many residents.

The political landscape is seeing potential shifts as Vijender Gupta, the MLA from Rohini, emerges as a strong contender for the Delhi assembly speaker position, indicating strategic maneuvers as the BJP seeks to solidify its governance in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

