Maharashtra Priest and Associate Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault of Minor

In a shocking incident, police have apprehended a 75-year-old priest of a mutt in Maharashtra's Amravati district, along with an associate, on charges of raping a minor girl multiple times. This heinous act came to light after the girl, now eight months pregnant, filed a complaint against them.

The victim, who had been residing in the mutt for a year to perform service tasks, reported that her ordeal began on April 2, 2024, when her aunt, also arrested, sent her to meet the head priest. Both the priest, Surendramuni Talegaonkar, and Balasaheb Desai, allegedly assaulted her for several months while the aunt kept her silent with threats.

The police have registered a case against the three accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including charges of rape, criminal intimidation, and violations under the POCSO Act. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the full extent of this criminal offense.

(With inputs from agencies.)