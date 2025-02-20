Delhi Police Nab Husband in Chilling Gokalpuri Murder Case

Delhi Police have detained a man named Harsh Goel in connection with the murder of his 27-year-old wife in the Gokalpuri area of northeast Delhi. Law enforcement officers retrieved the suspect from the Khajuri Khas area and seized the knife allegedly used in the crime.

A police spokesperson reported that a distress call was logged at the Gokalpuri Police Station at 9:08 am on February 17, concerning an attack on a woman in the Johripur Pulia area. Upon arrival, officers discovered bloodstains at the scene. The victim, already transported to JPC Hospital, succumbed to her injuries.

Following the incident, a formal FIR was registered, and an investigation was initiated. Through CCTV footage examination, Goel was identified and subsequently confessed to the crime, citing ongoing matrimonial disputes. The probe also disclosed Goel's criminal background, including two previous cases in Tamil Nadu. The victim's missing mobile phone was recovered, and the investigation continues.

