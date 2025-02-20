Panic Over Bomb Scare Averts Crisis at Kalpetta Court

On Thursday, a bomb threat email sparked panic at the family court in Kalpetta. The message suggested the court was in imminent danger, prompting swift action by authorities.

The court's staff quickly notified the judge after discovering the email, who subsequently alerted senior police officials. A bomb squad, along with a dog squad, was dispatched to inspect the premises thoroughly.

After extensive searches, no explosives were found, as confirmed by the police. Quick response averted potential disaster, showcasing the efficiency of emergency protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)