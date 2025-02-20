Panic Over Bomb Scare Averts Crisis at Kalpetta Court
A bomb threat via email caused commotion at Kalpetta family court, with immediate police intervention and bomb squad deployment. A thorough search revealed no explosives, ensuring safety. The incident underscores the importance of rapid response in crisis scenarios to avert potential disasters.
On Thursday, a bomb threat email sparked panic at the family court in Kalpetta. The message suggested the court was in imminent danger, prompting swift action by authorities.
The court's staff quickly notified the judge after discovering the email, who subsequently alerted senior police officials. A bomb squad, along with a dog squad, was dispatched to inspect the premises thoroughly.
After extensive searches, no explosives were found, as confirmed by the police. Quick response averted potential disaster, showcasing the efficiency of emergency protocols.
