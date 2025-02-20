New Hope: Malaysian's Execution Halted Amid Legal Challenges

In a landmark decision, the Court of Appeal granted a stay of execution for Pannir Selvam Pranthaman, an Indian-origin Malaysian, amid concerns about legal representation and constitutional issues. This case highlights critical legal procedures under the newly implemented Post-Appeal Applications in Capital Cases Act.

Convicted for importing heroin into Singapore, Pannir's execution was initially scheduled for Thursday. However, Justice Woo Bih Li emphasized the importance of thoroughly examining Pannir's complaint against his former lawyer and the constitutional challenge to the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The Act outlines stringent measures to prevent court process abuse by establishing criteria for delaying executions. This stay signals a potential shift in how death penalty cases are processed, ensuring justice and law adherence.

(With inputs from agencies.)