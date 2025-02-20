Left Menu

Ukraine's Financial Lifeline: IMF Talks and Challenges Ahead

Ukraine begins talks with the IMF for a loan programme review that might release $917 million in funds. Amidst its fourth year of war with Russia, Ukraine heavily relies on foreign aid. The discussion is crucial for achieving financial stability, reform targets, and securing further support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 20-02-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 16:32 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian government officials commenced discussions with representatives from the International Monetary Fund on Thursday. The talks aim to review the country's latest loan program, potentially unlocking $917 million.

Facing a fourth year of conflict with Russia, Ukraine is highly dependent on international financial assistance to manage its social and humanitarian expenditures, as most of its state revenue prioritizes the defense budget.

This marks the seventh review of Ukraine's $15.6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program. Experts caution that meeting the necessary reform milestones, such as altering the criminal code and establishing an administrative court, could be challenging. Ukrainian parliamentarians have yet to deliberate on these proposals.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal communicated on Telegram that the government hopes to obtain a total of $2.7 billion from the IMF this year. He emphasized that collaboration with the IMF is vital for Ukraine's financial stability, enabling the ongoing economic transformation and execution of reforms, even amidst a full-scale war.

Since Russia's invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has received $12.4 billion from the IMF, with foreign aid exceeding $118 billion overall, according to Finance Ministry records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

