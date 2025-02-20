Left Menu

Son Leaves Ailing Mother Locked at Home for Maha Kumbh Holy Dip

A man in Jharkhand locked his elderly mother at home and went to Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. She was rescued after neighbors informed the police. The woman survived on flattened rice. Her daughter notified the police, who provided her with food and medical aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramgarh | Updated: 20-02-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 16:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man from Jharkhand's Ramgarh district allegedly left his ailing mother locked at home to attend Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj with his family, according to police reports. The incident came to light when police rescued the woman from her confinement on Wednesday.

The 65-year-old, identified as Sanju Devi, was discovered in a CCL quarter at Subhash Nagar colony, where she had been surviving on flattened rice since Monday. Her cries for help alerted neighbors, who then informed her daughter, Chandni Devi.

Police broke into the home to rescue Sanju Devi, who was then provided food and medical care. Her son, Akhilesh Kumar, who works as a Shovel operator in the Argada area of CCL, claimed they left after making necessary arrangements for her care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

