Delhi's Ministers: A Wealthy, Controversial Cabinet

A recent analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms reveals that five out of seven newly appointed ministers in Delhi, including Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, have declared criminal cases against themselves. This disclosure comes in anticipation of the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections.

Two of these ministers are billionaires, with Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa boasting assets worth Rs. 248.85 crores, while Kapil Mishra has the lowest reported assets at Rs 1.06 crores. The average asset value among the cabinet members stands at an impressive Rs 56.03 crores.

Demographically, the cabinet consists of six graduates, with ages predominantly ranging from 41 to 50 years. Notably, only one woman, Chief Minister Gupta, serves in the current cabinet. The report indicates a notable financial and legal complexity within the new administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)