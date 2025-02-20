Left Menu

Odisha's Battle for Mahanadi: A Struggle for Water Equity

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announces plans for 16 dam and 15 barrage projects to ensure sustainable water supply from the Mahanadi River, amidst ongoing disputes with Chhattisgarh over upstream water use. Odisha accuses Chhattisgarh of reducing water flow, leading to legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-02-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 16:43 IST
Odisha's Battle for Mahanadi: A Struggle for Water Equity
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, has outlined plans for significant infrastructure projects aimed at ensuring sustainable water access from the Mahanadi River. The state government plans to construct 16 dams and 15 barrages to address water equity issues.

The escalating dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh has prompted claims of Chhattisgarh's excessive upstream water use, affecting downstream flow in Odisha. With the Mahanadi Water Dispute Tribunal engaged, the issue is under judicial review.

In the assembly, BJD officials highlighted challenges posed by Chhattisgarh's upstream barrages. In response, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling addressed concerns, noting the complexity of dam construction and commitment to resolving tender issues. The ongoing legal proceedings were initiated by the prior government in 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025