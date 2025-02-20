Odisha's Battle for Mahanadi: A Struggle for Water Equity

Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, has outlined plans for significant infrastructure projects aimed at ensuring sustainable water access from the Mahanadi River. The state government plans to construct 16 dams and 15 barrages to address water equity issues.

The escalating dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh has prompted claims of Chhattisgarh's excessive upstream water use, affecting downstream flow in Odisha. With the Mahanadi Water Dispute Tribunal engaged, the issue is under judicial review.

In the assembly, BJD officials highlighted challenges posed by Chhattisgarh's upstream barrages. In response, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling addressed concerns, noting the complexity of dam construction and commitment to resolving tender issues. The ongoing legal proceedings were initiated by the prior government in 2016.

