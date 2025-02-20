Cousin Conflict: Land Dispute Leads to Tragic Murder in Kalyan East

A land dispute culminated in tragedy in Kalyan East, Thane district, when Ramsagar Dubey allegedly murdered his cousin, Ranjit Dubey, late Wednesday night, according to police.

The violent altercation occurred at around 11:30 pm when Ramsagar reportedly shot and stabbed Ranjit, leading to Ranjit's instantaneous death, as reported by Kolsewadi police.

The contentious land sits in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, and the cousins, both with criminal records involving land disputes, had been previously jailed. Inspector Sabaji Naik stated that Ramsagar was swiftly apprehended, facing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)