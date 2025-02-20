Heartbreak and Symbols: The Handover of Youngest Victims
The bodies of Israeli infants Kfir and Ariel Bibas, symbols of the October 2023 conflict, were returned by Hamas amidst heavy military presence. Vehicles bearing black coffins marked the somber journey from Gaza to Israel, as a nation mourned and awaited further hostage exchanges in the troubled region.
The remains of Israeli infants Kfir and Ariel Bibas were handed over by Hamas on Thursday, serving as poignant symbols of the October 2023 conflict's tragic impact. The handover occurred in the Gaza Strip, with Red Cross vehicles transporting four black coffins, each adorned with pictures of the young hostages.
In a heavily militarized atmosphere, armed Hamas militants oversaw the transfer, while the Israeli military conducted explosive scans on the coffins before their return to Israeli soil. Israelis, braving rain near the Gaza border, lined up to pay respects as the convoy made its mournful journey.
Negotiations, mediated by international entities, led to this exchange as part of a larger ceasefire agreement. Meanwhile, public ceremonies by Hamas in Gaza have faced international scrutiny, with entities like the UN criticizing the display of hostages. A second phase of negotiations aims to secure the release of more hostages in the coming days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
