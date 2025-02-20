Left Menu

Contempt Petition Filed Against UDF MLAs Amid ASHA Workers' Protest

A petition has been filed in the Kerala High Court seeking contempt action against three UDF MLAs, including Ramesh Chennithala, over a protest by ASHA health workers. The protest has blocked roads outside the Secretariat, disrupting traffic, and raises questions about judicial orders prohibiting such blockages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A legal battle escalates as a petition was filed in the Kerala High Court seeking contempt action against three UDF legislators, including Ramesh Chennithala. The controversy centers around the ongoing protest by ASHA health workers, which has led to a blockade outside the Secretariat.

During Thursday's proceedings, a bench consisting of Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice S Manu reviewed the petition, deciding to forward it to a special bench specializing in such disputes.

The petitioner, Ernakulam's N Prakash, argued that the protestors have unlawfully occupied public spaces, causing chaos in vehicular movement, and demanded accountability from the political figures involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

