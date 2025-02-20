Left Menu

Controversy and Criticism: The Parading of Hostage Bodies in Gaza

The UN rights chief condemned Hamas's parade of hostages' bodies in Gaza as a violation of international law. The handover ceremony involved four hostages, including two young children, with armed militants present. The actions have sparked widespread criticism, including from the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The United Nations rights chief has strongly criticized Hamas for its actions in Gaza, where the bodies of hostages were paraded, terming it as an 'abhorrent' act that contravenes international law.

The incident involved Hamas handing over the bodies of four hostages to the Red Cross, wrapped in Israeli flags, during a public ceremony surrounded by armed militants. Among the deceased were the youngest captives — Kfir Bibas and his brother Ariel — with their transfer to Israel following a ceasefire agreement in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross have both called for dignity and privacy in handling the remains of the deceased, highlighting that any degrading treatment is unacceptable. The displays have prompted international concern, given the sensitive nature of the victim handovers since the January ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

