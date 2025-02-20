Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Teen Attacks in Czech Shopping Center

A 16-year-old attacked two women with a knife in a Czech shopping center, killing them. The police detained the suspect shortly after the incident and are investigating the motive. Despite quick response, the victims succumbed to their injuries. The attacker's knife was recovered nearby.

A tragic incident unfolded in the Czech city of Hradec Kralove when a teenager attacked and killed two women with a knife at a local shopping center. The shocking attack occurred on Thursday, resulting in the loss of two store employees' lives, while the 16-year-old assailant was apprehended shortly thereafter.

Authorities are investigating the motives behind the attack, which occurred about 110 km east of Prague. Police reported the victims suffered severe knife injuries, and despite swift arrival and efforts by responders, the women could not be saved. The details were shared on the social media platform X.

The attack took place in a shop within the outdoor shopping area, with the male suspect, reportedly a Czech citizen, being detained only 10 minutes after the incident. A knife measuring about 20 centimeters in length was discovered near the scene. Efforts to resuscitate the victims lasted around 40 minutes but were unsuccessful.

