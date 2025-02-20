Wildlife Traffickers Nabbed: A Breakthrough in Gondia's Fight Against Illegal Animal Trade
Three individuals were arrested in Maharashtra's Gondia district for illegal possession of tiger and leopard whiskers, canine teeth, and pangolin scales. They were apprehended on a tip-off received by Divisional Forest Officer P G Kodape. The offenders have been remanded in custody under the Wildlife Protection Act.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough against wildlife trafficking in Maharashtra's Gondia district, authorities have arrested three individuals allegedly involved in the illegal trade of animal parts, a forest department official reported on Thursday.
The arrests were made on Wednesday in the Sadak Arjuni range, following a tip-off received by Divisional Forest Officer P G Kodape, Vigilance. The suspects have been identified as Vitthal Mangru Sarati, Harish Laxman Landge, and Ghaynshyam Brahmankar.
Authorities recovered 22 whiskers of big cats, tiger and leopard canine teeth, pangolin scales, and a country-made revolver from the accused. They have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act, with a court remanding them in custody until February 21, the official confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)