Wildlife Traffickers Nabbed: A Breakthrough in Gondia's Fight Against Illegal Animal Trade

In a significant breakthrough against wildlife trafficking in Maharashtra's Gondia district, authorities have arrested three individuals allegedly involved in the illegal trade of animal parts, a forest department official reported on Thursday.

The arrests were made on Wednesday in the Sadak Arjuni range, following a tip-off received by Divisional Forest Officer P G Kodape, Vigilance. The suspects have been identified as Vitthal Mangru Sarati, Harish Laxman Landge, and Ghaynshyam Brahmankar.

Authorities recovered 22 whiskers of big cats, tiger and leopard canine teeth, pangolin scales, and a country-made revolver from the accused. They have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act, with a court remanding them in custody until February 21, the official confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)