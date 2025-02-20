Ukraine Moves to Nationalise Ferrexpo's Poltava Mining Amid Corruption Crackdown
Ukraine has announced plans to nationalise the Poltava mining and processing plant under allegations of illegal mining and fund misappropriation. The move is part of ongoing investigations into Ferrexpo and its main shareholder, Kostyantyn Zhevago, as the country battles corruption.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine has taken decisive steps to nationalise the Poltava mining and processing plant, Ferrexpo's largest asset. The decision comes after allegations of illegal mining activities and misappropriation of funds within the company.
The Ukrainian state bureau of investigations is preparing to appeal to the High Anti-Corruption Court. This appeal seeks nationalisation due to findings that plant management allegedly misappropriated over 370 million hryvnias.
Ferrexpo representatives were unavailable for immediate comment, while the company maintains that operations remain unaffected. Main shareholder Kostyantyn Zhevago continues to deny these allegations amid ongoing legal proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Poltava
- Ferrexpo
- mining
- nationalisation
- corruption
- Zhevago
- illegal
- investigations
- justice
ALSO READ
Massive Cash Seizure in Odisha Corruption Crackdown
Former Minister Bongani Bongo Granted Bail Amid Alleged Corruption
Major Corruption Bust: Odisha Official Found with Rs 2 Crore in Cash
Independent Constable's Iconic Shoe Campaign Pledges to Stamp Out Corruption
CBI Court Denies Discharge to Former CBFC CEO in Corruption Scandal