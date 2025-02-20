Former MLA Convicted for Threatening to Bomb Parliament

A Delhi court has found Kishore Samrite, a former MLA from Madhya Pradesh, guilty of threatening to bomb Parliament in September 2022. The verdict followed after he sent a parcel containing a letter, a suspicious substance, the Constitution, and the Indian flag to the Rajya Sabha.

Presiding judge Vishal Gogne acquitted Samrite on charges of possessing explosives and endangering life. The examination of the substance within the parcel revealed it to be incapable of causing an explosion.

The charges under the Explosive Substances Act and the Explosives Act were not proven. However, Samrite was convicted under Section 506 Part II of the IPC for issuing threats. The court will decide on the punishment's quantum on February 27.

