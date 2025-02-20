Left Menu

Former MLA Convicted for Threatening to Bomb Parliament

A Delhi court convicted Kishore Samrite, former MLA from Madhya Pradesh, for threatening to blow up Parliament if his demands were not met. He was acquitted of charges related to explosives possession. The court found the incriminating letter to be a credible threat but harmless in explosive capability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:16 IST
Former MLA Convicted for Threatening to Bomb Parliament
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has found Kishore Samrite, a former MLA from Madhya Pradesh, guilty of threatening to bomb Parliament in September 2022. The verdict followed after he sent a parcel containing a letter, a suspicious substance, the Constitution, and the Indian flag to the Rajya Sabha.

Presiding judge Vishal Gogne acquitted Samrite on charges of possessing explosives and endangering life. The examination of the substance within the parcel revealed it to be incapable of causing an explosion.

The charges under the Explosive Substances Act and the Explosives Act were not proven. However, Samrite was convicted under Section 506 Part II of the IPC for issuing threats. The court will decide on the punishment's quantum on February 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025