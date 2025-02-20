Left Menu

Allegations of a Rs 300 Crore Scam: Dhananjay Munde Under Scrutiny

Maharashtra BJP MLA Suresh Dhas accused NCP minister Dhananjay Munde of orchestrating a Rs 300 crore scam during his tenure as agriculture minister. Dhas claims the scheme involved suspicious transactions and manipulation of tender processes. Munde denies the charges and threatens defamation suits.

Updated: 20-02-2025 19:01 IST
In a heated allegation, Suresh Dhas, a BJP MLA from Ashti in Maharashtra, has accused NCP minister Dhananjay Munde of orchestrating a Rs 300 crore scam during his tenure as agriculture minister. The charges include conducting suspicious transactions and manipulating tender processes to siphon off funds.

Munde, who is the MLA from Parli in Beed, faced the accusations amidst an extortion case involving a close aide linked to a murder. Additional claims by Dhas suggest that Munde bypassed mandatory approval processes and disregarded recommendations for oversight by the state agriculture commissioner.

Despite the heavy accusations, including a call for his resignation, Munde has denied any wrongdoing and refuted all allegations, stating he would pursue defamation cases against his accusers to clear his name. Calls for a special investigation team to probe the matter continue to mount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

