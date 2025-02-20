Left Menu

Rekha Gupta Ushers in a New Era for Delhi

Rekha Gupta has been sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Delhi following the BJP's victory in the assembly elections. Goa's Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, attended her swearing-in ceremony, expressing confidence in infrastructural and economic growth under Gupta's leadership.

Updated: 20-02-2025 19:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rekha Gupta, a prominent figure in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been appointed as the new Chief Minister of Delhi. This development follows the party's decisive victory in the recent assembly elections, signaling a shift in leadership.

Goa's Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, along with other BJP-led state leaders, attended the swearing-in ceremony held in New Delhi. He emphasized that this victory is a clear indication of the public's unwavering confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Under Gupta's stewardship, Delhi is poised for significant infrastructural growth, economic development, and a governance model centered around citizen needs. Sawant highlighted the potential for a transformative period in Delhi's governance, driven by a 'double-engine government' ethos intrinsic to the BJP's governing approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

